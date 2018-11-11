EVOLVE 116 Results (11/10): Kassius Ohno Vs. Shane Strickland, NXT Stars In Action, Mustafa Ali

Evolve 116 took place last night in Oak Lawn, Illinois with 205 Live Star Mustafa Ali defeating Darby Allin in the main event. NXT Stars Fabian Achiner, Kassius Ohno, and the Street Profits were also in action.

Below are the full results:

* Jake Lander defeated Joey O'Riley

* Adrian Alanis defeated Barrett Brown

* Josh Briggs defeated Jason Kincaid

* Isaias Velazquez defeated GPA (Freelance World Championship)

* Fabian Aichner defeated Anthony Henry

* JD Drake (c) defeated Austin Theory and Harlem Bravado (WWN Championship)

* Matt Knicks defeated BSHP KNG, Cyrus Satin, and Mike Fierro

Kassius Ohno defeated Shane Strickland

Street Profits defeated AR Fox & Leon Ruff (Evolve Tag Team Championship)

* Mustafa Ali defeated Darby Allin

EVOLVE 117 will be taking place on December 15 in Queens, New York.