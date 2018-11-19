Wrestling Inc.

"Facebreaker" Nia Jax On Being Sole Survivor, Drake Maverick Too Embarrassed To Talk (Video), Liz

By Marc Middleton | November 19, 2018

- Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar. The non-title match featured a spot where Big Show caused Drake Maverick to urinate on himself. Above is post-show video of Dasha Fuentes talking to AOP and an embarrassed Drake. Drake is too embarrassed to speak but Akam and Rezar brag on their dominance.

- Today would have been Miss Elizabeth's 58th birthday.

- WWE was really pushing the "Facebreaker" nickname for Nia Jax at Survivor Series as she was the Sole Survivor in the women's 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match, picking up the win for Team RAW. We noted before how Jax started using the nickname to taunt injured SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Jax tweeted the following after the win:


