WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder

Below is the card for tonight:

NXT Title Match

The Velveteen Dream vs. Tommaso Ciampa

2 of 3 Falls Match for the NXT Women's Title

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

War Games

The War Raiders, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and NXT North American Champion Ricochet vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly)

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black

