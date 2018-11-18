Wrestling Inc.

Final Card For Tonight's WWE Survivor Series Pay-Per-View, Live Coverage Reminder

By Marc Middleton | November 18, 2018
Below is the card for tonight's big event, which takes place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar (Cesaro, Sheamus)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Men's Traditional Elimination Match
Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Bobby Lashley (Team Captain: Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin) vs. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, The Miz, Samoa Joe, Rey Mysterio (Captain: Miz)

RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Women's Traditional Elimination Match
Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Ember Moon, Natalya, Ruby Riott (Team Captain: Alexa Bliss) vs. Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, Carmella, TBA (Team Captain: TBA)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW vs. SmackDown: 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination Match
Chad Gable & Bobby Roode, The Ascension, Lucha House Party, The Revival, The B Team (Team Captains: Roode & Gable) vs. The Usos, The New Day, The Colons, SAnitY, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Team Captains: Usos)

