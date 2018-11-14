Finn Balor On Unfinished Business, "Fighting With My Family" Release Date, WWE Stars Doing Toy Drive

- Above is new video of Finn Balor thanking the WWE fans in Spain, the UK, Germany and Italy for the recent international tour. Balor says he has some unfinished business with Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush, Drew McIntyre, Dolph Ziggler and Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin, and he might have to solve some of those issues at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday. The promo was recorded before Balor was confirmed for Team RAW this past Monday. Balor ends the promo with a "too sweet" nod.

- As noted, WWE and The Rock released the trailer for the "Fighting with My Family" movie based on Paige and her family of wrestlers on Wednesday. The movie will be released in theaters on Friday, February 8, 2019 in the United States and the UK, according to PWInsider. The movie was originally announced for September 14, 2019 but it was changed to March 1 several months ago. The trailer did mention February 2019 but this is the first we've heard of the actual day. The movie stars actress Florence Pugh as Paige and indie star Tessa Blanchard acted as her stunt double. Zelina Vega stars as AJ Lee while Paige's parents are played by Lena Headey and Nick Frost. The Rock stars as himself.

- Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have teamed up for a toy drive that will benefit Toys For Tots this Christmas. The campaign runs through Tuesday, December 11. Below is WWE's announcement on the drive along with the tweet from Ryder:

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins partner with Toys for Tots for holiday toy drive Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins are on another level when it comes to their own WWE action figure collections, and they've both got the toy rooms to prove it. But this holiday season, the hosts of Zack & Curt Figure It Out are collecting for those less fortunate with a special toy drive, in partnership with Toys for Tots. Now through Tuesday, Dec. 11, you can send your brand-new WWE toys — including action figures, rings, toy titles and other sports-entertainment playthings — to Hawkins' Create A Pro Wrestling Academy located at the following address: 95 Engineers Drive

Hicksville, N.Y., 11801 "Some of me and Curt's fondest memories are opening our gifts on Christmas morning and getting the newest wresting figures," Ryder told WWE.com. Hawkins added, "We're hoping to bring some of those emotions to the less fortunate this holiday season. Hopefully, through this charity, we put a lot of smiles on faces." Items can also be delivered to Create A Pro's December 2 Remember event on Saturday, Dec. 8, in Lynbrook, N.Y., or can be donated through Ringside Collectibles by using Create A Pro's mailing address at checkout to void shipping. Use discount code MAJOR to save 10 percent on your order. Zack and Curt have even promised to match the dollar amount of toys donated to purchase even more WWE action figures and accessories. That's a #RyderRule we can all get behind. For more information on Zack and Curt's holiday toy drive, follow them on Twitter at @ZackRyder and @TheCurtHawkins.