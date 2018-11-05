Floyd Mayweather Competing For MMA Promotion, Dana White On Conor McGregor's Next Fight

- To the surprise of just about everybody, former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather appeared at a press conference in Japan late Sunday night to announce his return. But, it won't be for Showtime Boxing, or even the UFC. Instead, Mayweather confirmed he'll face an up-and-coming prospect at the New Year's Eve Rizin show.

Mayweather, who was last in action in 2017 defeating Conor McGregor inside a boxing ring, will face Tenshin Nasukawa from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The official rules for the match were not announced during the press conference.

"Rizin has done a remarkable job with the fighters," Mayweather said. "I look forward to giving you guys entertainment come December 31, but my relationship with Rizin, it doesn't stop just here. I look forward to taking this worldwide."

Mayweather is a perfect 50-0 as a pro boxer, while Nasukawa holds a 27-0 kickboxing mark and a 4-0 record in MMA. Nasukawa recently defeated former UFC flyweight title contender Kyoji Horiguchi in a kickboxing match.

- UFC president Dana White disclosed over the weekend that he remains in talks with Conor McGregor on a consistent basis, and that the former UFC champion wants to return to action as soon as possible. McGregor is currently suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission for his role in a melee following his loss at UFC 229.

"Conor and I talked for an hour last week," said White. "Typical Conor. 'I would love an immediate rematch. I want to fight him again but I'll fight whoever I gotta fight to get back to him if that's not the case.'"

McGregor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his return to the Octagon in almost two years, failing in his bid to win the lightweight title for a second time. Nurmagomedov has floated the idea of a match with Floyd Mayweather, which McGregor did in 2017. He could also defend his title against top contender Tony Ferguson next.