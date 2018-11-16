Floyd Mayweather Says Rizin Fight Is Back On, Daniel Cormier Asks Fans About Next Opponent, UFN 140

- Neil Magny steps inside the Octagon Saturday night in the main event of UFC Fight Night 140 to take on Santiago Ponzinibbio. The bout airs from Argentina live on FOX Sports 1.

Magny has reeled off back-to-back victories, including a decision win over former interim UFC champion Carlos Condit, since a loss to Rafael dos Anjos. Overall, the Ultimate Fighter alum is 5-2 in his last seven, also besting former champion Johny Hendricks and current title challenger Kelvin Gastelum.

Below is the current UFC Fight Night 140 fight card:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Neil Magny

* Featherweight: Ricardo Lamas vs. Darren Elkins

* Light Heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Johnny Walker

* Middleweight: Cezar Ferreria vs. Ian Heinisch

* Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Marlon Vera

* Strawweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Cynthia Calvillo

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

* Welterweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Bartosz Fabinski

* Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Ulka Sasaki

* Featherweight: Austin Arnett vs. Humberto Bandenay

* Welterweight: Laureano Staropoli vs. Hector Aldana

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

* Lightweight: Jesus Pinedo vs. Devin Powell

* Featherweight: Anderson dos Santos vs. Nad Narimani

- Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather now says his planned "exhibition" with Tenshin Nasukawa for the New Year's Eve Rizin card is back on. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Mayweather confirmed plans to talk with the promotion once more and hammer out the details.

"It's gonna be a little boxing exhibition," he said. "No kicking at all. I'm moving around with the guy for nine minutes. And it's gonna be the highest paid exhibition ever."

Mayweather appeared at a press conference in Japan to announce plans for the bout, but a few days later, claimed there were issues with the fight and he was not going to be competing. The bout will take place from the Saitama Super Arena on December 31.

"We're gonna make it happen," he added. "I'm far from hurting for money. I got a ton of money."

- Daniel Cormier, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, wants fans to help decide who he should face next with the help of Carl's Jr. Cormier earned a sponsorship from the West Coast burger joint prior to his UFC 230 win over Derrick Lewis. Check out the message posted on Twitter below from Cormier: