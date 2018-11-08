Former Impact Star Sienna Talks Getting Hurt During WWE Mae Young Classic Match

As noted, "Sienna" Allysin Kay recently joined the Wrestling Epicenter's Interactive Wrestling Radio to discuss her WWE Mae Young Classic involvement and more. You can listen or download the interview by clicking here, they sent us these highlights:

Working with a familiar opponent, Mia Yim, at the WWE Mae Young Classic:

"It was all meant to be. A lot of people that follow our careers know that Mia and I are long-time frienemies. We talk about our Frienemy World Tour because we literally have wrestled across the world. It started in Cleveland with her breaking my nose in our first match ever and we've wrestled all the way over in China. We also wrestled in Impact for the Impact (Knockouts) Championship. The first Slammiversary I was a part of, I wrestled her (Yim) and Gail Kim and that is where I won the Knockouts Championship for the first time. To have that all wrapped up and have that all lead to a WWE ring, it really is interesting how that worked out. Especially with that (Mae Young Classic) being my first match back after 7 or 8 months out of the ring, I was happy to be in the ring with someone that I was a little more familiar with. I think that definitely worked to my advantage. But also, it worked against me because I lost. (laughs)"

Finally working on the WWE stage:

"It was definitely cool and it was also comforting in a way because the NXT venue honestly looked a lot like Impact. It looked like a sound stage. I didn't feel like I was out of my element. It was nerve wracking at first, of course, but once I looked out at the crowd, it was like this is Impact's set up except backwards. Like, the hard cam is on the opposite side than it was at Impact. But, it actually gave me comfort. It was like, 'Ok, I've done this before. I've been in front of this venue and this crowd. This isn't somewhere that I haven't been.'"

Working through legit injuries during a match:

"Well, in the case of Mia and I, it was a case of I was supposed to duck and I didn't. (laughs) I didn't duck fast enough and I didn't duck far enough and I just, in a way, head-butted her shin. My nose basically exploded. It was broken in three places. However, I wasn't knocked out. I was able to finish that match. That was at the beginning of our match. I could not leave at that point. I felt that would have been so humiliating! (laughs) Fortunately, I've never been knocked out in the ring, knock on wood. Or knocked out at all for that matter, that I'm aware of. I've seen stars before but that's about it."

Not wanting women's wrestling to be a fad:

"I stand by what I said before. I feel that especially when WWE started putting women in the main event, all these indie promotions, suddenly they have a Women's Championship when they never did before. Suddenly they are like, 'Women are in the main event too on our show!' Ok, you guys don't really care because you're just jumping on something that is trendy right now because a more popular company is doing it. Sometimes it does feel really hokey when companies are doing it that never did it before. But, I feel us getting a bigger platform is a good thing."

If she'll sign a contract with a big company:

"Honestly, I have no idea. I'm talking to a few people... I just want to have fun! I don't want to just be a body that's just there. 'Look, I'm in this company. Here I am!' And that's it. I'm a creator. I need to create. I don't want creative control. I can work with ideas! But, I want stories. I want compelling stories. I want to do something different. I don't want to do what everyone else is doing. I don't want to be a robot! (laughs)"