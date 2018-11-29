- Above is a WWE Network Hidden Gem addition for this week, featuring three WWE Hall of Famers wrestling a Mid-South Wrestling match from February 11, 1983 in Houston, TX. Dusty Rhodes teams with The Junkyard Dog to face Ted DiBiase, Sr. and Matt Borne (Doink The Clown).
- WWE stock was up 1.45% today, closing at $72.08 per share. Today's high was $72.26 and the low was $68.71.
- Former ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez (Luis Martinez) made his WWE NXT TV debut at last night's Full Sail University tapings. He faced Matt Riddle in a match that will air on December 5 or December 12. Martinez made his NXT in-ring debut back at the live event in Ft. Pierce, FL on November 2, losing to Nick Miller of The Mighty.
Martinez and Riddle were both in the WWE Performance Center Class that was announced back in October. Below are a few photos from last night's match:
Welcome to #NXTFSLive @RealPunishment! pic.twitter.com/O4xm3vCeAO— Will Henderson (@willh94) November 28, 2018
Scoop #5: Matt Riddle vs Punishment Martinez pic.twitter.com/2Qdg7jkjSq— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 28, 2018
Our first match! Riddle vs Punishment Martinez! #NXTFSLive #NXTFullSail pic.twitter.com/Pjg3X0ZGoW— Tarra (@Tarratastic) November 28, 2018
Scoop #6: Welcome Punishment Martinez to NXT! pic.twitter.com/VxfsvATxh3— Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 28, 2018