Former Tag Team Champion Working At WWE PC And WWE NXT, WWE Looking To Use More Veterans As Coaches

Former WWE Tag Team Champion "The Hurricane" Shane Helms is working as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week and next week, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

This appears to be the second Performance Center stint for Helms in 2018 as he also worked as a guest trainer back in mid-September.

Helms will also be working as an agent at NXT live events. Based on the Twitter photo below, it also looks like Helms worked behind-the-scenes at Wednesday's NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University.

WWE is looking at hiring reliable veteran wrestlers for coaching jobs as they plan to open more Performance Centers around the world. The wrestlers brought in for these guest coaching gigs are the ones they would like to hire for permanent jobs once the new Performance Centers start launching.