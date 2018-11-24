Former WWE Star Calls Out John Cena On Social Media

Earlier today, former WWE Superstar Alex Riley called out John Cena on Instagram. In one of the captions, Riley wrote:

"EYE AM NOT COMING BACK @johncena EYE AM COMING FOR EVERYTHING YOU HAVE AND HOLD DEAR 2 U SEE ME NOW!"

While these comments may seem random, Riley has stated in the past that Cena had an impact on the direction of his pro wrestling career.

Last year, Riley spoke to Jim Ross on The Ross Report about an incident with Cena during his time in WWE, but has yet to go into detail about what happened. The two apparently had a falling out, which possibly led to Riley's push being nixed. About what happened, Riley said to Ross:

"I'll put it this way, there was an incident and it certainly changed the path of my career," Riley said. "I don't want to discuss it right now, but I will one day for sure. I will one day. It was a tough situation at times, I guess we can leave it at that. Honestly, JR, I struggle with the morality of even talking about it and I'm not into blowing up anybody else at this point, but I promise you this, I will address it one day for sure. You don't want to know. It was a tough situation."

Back in 2007, Riley began with WWE in their developmental promotions: Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT. He would transition from wrestler to color commentator and then back to wrestler before being released in May of 2016. Riley has since focused on his acting career, making an appearance in Netflix's GLOW series.

