Former WWE Stars Ride Airplane Together (Photo), Who's #1 In This Week's WWE Power Rankings?, 2K19

- The video above is about the top maneuvers from the Titans DLC pack for WWE 2K19. This is the first DLC pack for WWE 2K19 and some of the moves listed in the Top 10 video include the Dominator 2 and the One Percenter.

- WWE shared on Instagram their weekly power rankings and Charlotte Flair is number one. Few can forget about what Charlotte Flair did to Ronda Rousey last Sunday at Survivor Series. She took the RAW Women's Champion and beat her with several kendo stick shots causing a DQ finish for the match. Afterwards, Charlotte snapped and completely destroyed Rousey by hitting a Natural Selection onto a chair, as well as putting the chair around Rousey's neck and stomping on it.

- Earlier today, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall posted a photo of himself, Buff Bagwell, Scott Steiner, and Carlito riding a plane together as they headed to this weekend's WrestleCade. The three-day event is tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday in Winston Salem, North Carolina and features both meet & greets and matches for attendees. Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman was at today's WrestleCade Showcase of Champions and sent us the photos below.