WWE Reportedly Interested In Former X-Division Star Who Just Finished With Impact Wrestling

Trevor Lee, one of the youngest X Division Champions in Impact Wrestling history, is now a free agent according to PWInsider.

Lee gave Impact Wrestling notice he would be finishing up, although his deal officially expires on December 31. He worked his last few bouts with the company during this week's Las Vegas TV tapings.

According to the report, WWE will be looking to pick him up for its NXT system, possibly in January when the latest Performance Center class arrives.

Debuting for Impact in 2015, Lee, 25, became a three-time X Division Champion.

He also won the Tag Team Titles with Brian Myers, aka Curt Hawkins. Along with Andrew Everett and Caleb Conley, the Cult of Lee became a premier tag team while at Impact. Outside of the promotion, Lee was a featured member of the Carolina independent scene, the Hardy's OMEGA organization and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

