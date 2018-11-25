Golden Boy MMA 1 Results: Chuck Liddell Vs. Tito Ortiz III

Finally, after all these years and two losses, Tito Ortiz got the better of Chuck Liddell. The two former UFC light heavyweight champions squared off in the main event of Golden Boy MMA 1 Saturday night live on pay-per-view from The Forum in Los Angeles.

Ortiz, who has been the more active fighter in recent years of the two, showed that, peppering Liddell with several shots before landing the finishing blows in the first round. Liddell had previously won both encounters inside the Octagon between the two UFC Hall of Fame fighters.

The card was the debut for Oscar de la Hoya as a promoter of mixed martial arts bouts. The event also featured Deron Winn besting Tom Lawlor and Gleison Tibau defeating Efrain Escudero.

Complete mainc ard results are below:

Tito Ortiz def. Chuck Liddell via KO (strike) at 4:24 of Round 1

Deron Winn def. Tom Lawlor via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Gleison Tibau def. Efrain Escudero via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ricardo Palacios def. Walel Watson via KO (strike) at 3:56 of Round 1

James Barnes def. Albert Morales via submission (armbar) at 4:09 of Round 3

Jay Silva def. Oscar Cota via technical submission at 2:13 of Round 3