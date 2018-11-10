Greatest WWE Hot Tag Debate, WWE Stars On " Carpool Karaoke," How Old Is Peyton Royce Today?

- Apple Music has released an episode of Carpool Karaoke featuring multiple WWE Superstars, in the teaser above, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Lip sync Metallica's "Enter Sandman." Nia Jax, Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, and Naomi debate who the biggest flirt is. Alexa Bliss puts stuff in Braun Strowman's beard, and The New Day discuss Cap'n Crunch.

- WWE Superstar Peyton Royce turns 26 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Cowboy Bob Orton turns 68. Ryback turns 37 today and Katie Lea Burchill celebrates her 38th birthday today.

- Jim Cornette and Shane "Hurricane" Helms commented on a tweet about a hot tag made by Cesaro and debated if this was the greatest hot tag in WWE history. In the gif below, you'll see Cesaro run through both The New Day and The Good Brothers.

Cesaro is the f------ best. pic.twitter.com/Ye1ZL1da0U — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) November 8, 2018

@ShaneHelmsCom said this was the best hot tag/comeback in history & I was ready to call bulls--- til I watched it-- @WWECesaro (always Claudio to me) this may indeed have been the best comeback EVAH! https://t.co/GRPdkA7BOk — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) November 9, 2018