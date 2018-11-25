Hacksaw Jim Duggan Out Of The Hospital, Former ECW Champion To Work US Dates, UUDD Tekken 7 Finals

- Above is the UpUpDownDown Tekken 7 finals between Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston. Woods announced the finals would be a first to three match. Kingston would get the 1-0 lead, but Jey would tie things up and never look back, winning three straight against Kingston.

- Former ECW Champion Masato Tanaka is headed back to the states for the first time since 2014, according to PWInsider. Tanaka will be appearing at Absolute Intense Wrestling on December 28 in Parma, Ohio, an opponent is still to be announced. On December 29, he'll face PCO for the first time in Asbury Park, New Jersey for Game Changer Wrestling. In Japan, Tanaka currently works for Pro Wrestling NOAH and ZERO-ONE.

- Yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan sent out news he was officially discharged from the hospital after being admitted to the ICU on Thanksgiving. Duggan noted he'll be posting the full story about what happened.