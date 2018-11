How Was This Week's WWE Total Divas Viewership?

Wednesday's episode of WWE's Total Divas drew 385,000 viewers on the E! network. This is down 1.3% from last week's episode, which drew 390,000 viewers.

This week's show ranked #40 on the Cable Top 150 in the 18-49 demographic. Last week's show ranked #49.

Hannity topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.327 million viewers, coming in at #12 in the 18-49 demographic. American Horror Story topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for the second week in a row with 1.625 million viewers.

Below is our Total Divas Viewership Tracker for the eighth season:

Episode 1: 454,000 viewers

Episode 2: 390,000 viewers

Episode 3: 367,000 viewers

Episode 4: 380,000 viewers

Episode 5: 340,000 viewers

Episode 6: 390,000 viewers

Episode 7: 385,000 viewers

Episode 8:

Season 7 Total: 6.991 million viewers over 12 episodes

Season 7 Average: 582,583 viewers per episode

Season 6 Total: 9.193 million viewers over 16 episodes

Season 6 Average: 613,000 viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily