Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Velveteen Dream's "Hollywood" Tribute At WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II"

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Twitter today and gave props to The Velveteen Dream for his "Hollywood" tributes at last night's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event.

The Hulkster wrote, "yo Velvet thanks for keeping the dream alive my brother only love HH"

Dream lost to NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover. It's worth noting that his new name on Twitter is "HollyWood DRE[heart emoji]M" and his new profile photo is the nWo-styled "oVa (Dream Over)" logo. Dream has deleted all of his tweets except for a tweet on how to donate to the California fire victims.

You can see Hogan's tweets to Dream below: