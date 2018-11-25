Hulk Hogan's Son On Hulk Retiring From Wrestling: "I Don't Think He'll Ever Quit"

TMZ Sports caught up with Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan, to ask about the Hulkster's trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel and if Hogan will ever retire. Nick said the response to his Dad in Saudi Arabia reminded him of what "Hulkamania" was like in the U.S. during the 1980s.

"He hadn't really been to the Middle East before, ya know? So, this was the first time going over to the Middle East," Nick said. "It was really interesting for him to see the reaction to 'Hulkamania' in the Middle East, it was a home run all around. He face timed me from over there and it was like pandemonium. It looked like 'Hulkamania' in the 80s over here, it's just like so many fans and so many people that haven't gotten to experience him or see him."

Earlier this month, Hogan made his return to WWE TV at Crown Jewel after WWE had previously released him in 2015 after his racist comments were made public.

WWE had tested the waters throughout this year to see if and when Hogan could make a return to the company. Back in July, WWE held a mandatory meeting where Hogan apologized to the locker room for his actions, but also started it out by warning them to watch what they say because they might be recorded without their knowledge (this lost a few wrestlers, like Titus O'Neil, right off the start).

Nick was then asked about Hogan retiring from wrestling (Hogan's last match was with Impact in 2012) , but Nick didn't think his father would ever stop working in the business.

"I don't think that's ever— well, first of all, everybody thinks it's a joke, but he's still like over 6'5" and over 300 pounds," Nick responded. "He's just a monster. He's strong and it's just insane. I don't know, he just always says he loves it, he loves training, he loves the wrestling business. It runs too deep in his blood, I don't think he'll ever quit."

You can check out Nick Hogan's full comments in the video above.

