Hulk Hogan Top WWE Moments, Kurt Angle Talks Return Singles Match, Former NXT Champion Turns 29

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring Hulk Hogan's greatest wrestling moments. At number one was body slamming Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III.

- Today, former NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas turns 29 years old. Also today, Dawn Marie (48) and Cameron (31) have birthdays.

- At yesterday's WWE Crown Jewel, Kurt Angle returned to have his first singles match in 12 years. Angle would lose to Dolph Ziggler in the first round of the World Cup. On his Instagram, Angle wrote:

"It felt great getting into the ring for my first singles match in WWE in 12 years. I'm disappointed I lost, but Dolph Ziggler is a very, very tough and talented competitor."