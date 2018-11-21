Husband Of UFC Fighter Arrested On Attempted Murder Charge, Khabib's Father On McGregor Rematch

- Arnold Berdon, the husband of UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich, has been arrested on an attempted murder charge. Confirmed by MMA Fighting, Berdon, also an MMA fighter, is in custody in Hawaii but has yet to be arraigned. The entire incident remains under investigation and charges could be changed.

Berdon, 27, is alleged to have attacked Ostovich this past weekend in Waianae, Hawaii. The 27-year-old Ostovich was hospitalized with a broken orbital bone and other injuries, but has since been released. She was expected to face Paige VanZant in January, but that bout has been scratched according to her management team, SuckerPunch Entertainment.

"A very unfortunate incident occurred Sunday night with Rachael Ostovich that ended with her suffering a fractured orbital and other injuries," the management team posted. "As a result of these injuries she will not be able to compete in her upcoming bout with Paige VanZant on January 19th. Rachael is now home from the hospital with her family and will be going back for further check ups on her orbital. The family would like to ask for some privacy as they sort through this matter. We would like to thank the UFC for all their support on this matter as well as the fans and media for your concern."

- Conor McGregor is currently 0-1 in pro boxing matches, while UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is 0-0. However, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib's father, believes a rematch between the two inside a boxing ring is a possibility.

"This is a fight we are interested in," Abdulmanap told Irish Mirror recently. "Khabib showed that he is able to beat the best strikers of mixed martial arts. He said this before, but few believed it. After strong victories over Michael Johnson, Edson Barboza and Conor, people begin to believe."

The bout remains a long shot, but it could also lead to a possible match with former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, who has claimed he would only meet Nurmagomedov in a boxing ring. Last year, Mayweather scored a finish vs. McGregor in his return to action.