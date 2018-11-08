Impact Officials Reportedly Looking For New TV Home

Impact Wrestling officials are reportedly looking for a new home on cable TV.

Impact's current deal with Pop TV expires at the end of this year and officials are reportedly searching for a new potential TV partner in the United States, according to PWInsider. The contract runs through December 31st, potentially leaving the company without a TV home to start the new year.

Impact was recently moved to a later timeslot at 10pm and viewership has suffered. The change was seen as a major step backwards in the Impact - Pop relationship as network officials didn't inform Impact of the change until several days before the first episode aired with a 10pm start time.

The 10 episodes before the time change drew an average of 215,400 viewers. The two episodes since the time change drew 98,000 viewers and 105,000 viewers, the lowest in company history. The first 10 episodes of 2019 drew an average of 306,900 viewers. It's worth noting that the final three episodes before the time change drew some of the lowest viewership in show history - 190,000, 183,000 and 189,000 the week before the change. The show averaged 311,000 viewers per episode in 2017, 311,000 viewers in 2016 and 327,000 in 2015. The 2014 average was 1.15 million per episode on Spike and the 2013 average, also on Spike, was 1.26 million per episode.