Impact Reportedly Talking With Three TV Networks For 2019

Impact Wrestling officials have been shopping their product to at least three TV networks for 2019.

There's no word yet on if the company is close to reaching a deal with anyone but they have had talks with Syfy, TruTV and WGN America, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. These same networks were rumored homes for Impact before they signed the current deal with Pop TV.

As we've noted, Impact's current deal with Pop expires on December 31 but word is that they will continue to air on Pop for at least the early part of 2019. It's believed that Pop officials could be down on the product after recently moving them to a 10pm timeslot on short notice. Impact viewership is nowhere near as high as it once was and the show recently drew its lowest audience in company history. It's also believed that the Aro Lucha wrestling promotion will begin airing on Pop in 2019 but that has not been confirmed.

The Observer adds they were given the impression that Impact could keep their deal with Pop after the contract expires, at least into the first quarter of 2019 while they look for a new network to partner with in the United States.