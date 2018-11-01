Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact on POP, which will begin at it's new start time of 10pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

A video package is shown recounting last week's episode and the incredible title match between Johnny Impact and Fenix.

Welcome to what will inevitably be another exciting episode of Thursday night Impact Wrestling! We've got a stacked card tonight, with LAX going head to head with Matt Sydal & Page, a HUGE rematch from Bound For Glory between Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Championship, and we're kicking off the night with friends Rich Swann and Willie Mack.

Rich Swann vs. Willie Mack

Rich begins with his trademark dance moves to get the crowd clapping along. Swann then grabs a side headlock on Willie Mack until he's bounced off the ropes. The two exchange a series of reversals, flips, dances, and dropkicks as they bounce from rope to rope. The crowd gives a solid round of applause for the athleticism shown. Swann delivers a stiff kick to the abdomen of Willie Mack. Mack reverses in to a big shoulder tackle and then backs Swann up in to the turnbuckle, he then delivers a hard chop. Mack follows it up with a headlock takeover on to a disoriented Swann. Big knee strikes from Mack on to Swann's back. A big neckbreaker off the ropes from Mack to Swann.



Rich begins to fight back with abdomen strikes but Willie stays on him with a running vertical suplex. Close 2 count! Swann counters with some nice chops but Willie returns the favor with a LOUD chop. Ouch! Swann counters Mack in the corner and connects with a sunset slip for a close 2 count. Willie answers with a spinning heel kick. He then perches Rich Swann on to one turnbuckle, climbs to the opposite end of the ring, and connects with an awe-inspiring coast-to-coast. So impressive!



Willie stays on him with a diving crossbody to the outside. He drags Swann back inside the ring and Mack delivers an unorthodox facebuster for a 2 & 7/8 count! Mack very audibly slaps Swann until Rich finally gets in some reversal kicks and follows up with a rolling leg drop. Rich Swann hits his signature second-rope 450 splash but doesn't quite put Willie away.



After he gets reversed in the corner, Rich Swann gets a face full of Willie-Mack-backside when he gets cannon balled and crushed in the corner. Mack with a beautiful sequence of a samoan drop, nip up, a standing moonsault, and a very close two count. Rich reverses the stunner, attempts to deliver a cutter, but gets hit with Mack's stunner never-the-less. Swann got his foot on the rope for a close 2 count!



Willie Mack goes for a six-star frog splash but nobody's home. Swann hits some major kicks to Mack's head and connects with a cutter. Only a 2 count. Rich Swann climbs to the top rope and hits a phoenix splash to finally get the 1-2-3!

Winner: Rich Swann

Back from commercial break, oVe brags about how they were the only ones to ever defeat Brian Cage and how they plan to bring meaning back to the X-Division Championship. They invite Brian Cage to Ohio and promise to destroy him.



The commentators update the viewers on the rest of the card for tonight.

Gamma Singh comes out and introduces Rahj Singh as part of the new Desi Hit Squad. This prompts a match -

The Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Rahj Singh) vs. The Beach Bums (TJ Crawford and Freddy IV)

Rohit Raju begins the match against Crawford, quickly taking over with a stiff clothesline and striking TJ while he's down. Raju tags in Singh and they team up, delivering a dropkick and a cannonball to TJ in their team's corner. Freddy IV finally gets a tag in but eats a mouth full of boot for his trouble. Raju then gets tagged in and the Desi Hit Squad team up to deliver more combo strikes. Singh and Raju are undoubtedly controlling the majority of this match. More combination kicks and strikes in the corner on Freddy IV.



IV finaly gets a few strikes in as he tries to escape, but he recieves a knee to the temple for his trouble and gets pinned 1-2-3.

Winner: The Desi Hit Squad

They air a promo of the OGz walking the streets while King says they're still on top. That nobody has nothing on them.





***CONTINUING COVERAGE IS MOMENTS AWAY***