Tonight is Impact Wrestling's Final Hour! We're in store for an exceptional show tonight with Jordynne Grace making her long awaited Impact debut, Eddie Edwards and Moose finally going one-on-one, and Johnny Impact defending his Heavyweight Championship against Killer Kross.The show begins with an interview segment between Killer Kross and Johnny Impact. Killer Kross says that in the end, he will be standing tall and Johnny Impact says they're in for a fight in which we'll see what Killer Kross is made out of.Fenix and Hernandez start the match up, with Fenix being roughly pushed down a couple times and being headbutted. He gets a stiff chop in the corner and bounced off the ropes. Fenix comes back with a kick to Hernandez but quickly gets deflected with a huge shoulder tackle to the outside of the ring. Pentagon Jr. and Homicide are already locked up on the outside and now they're beating down the Lucha Bros. together. Pentagon recieves a double shoulder tackle back inside the ring as the OGz do a little taunting. Pentagon gets to the outside as Homicide meets him on the stage ramp and beats him down with strikes. Back inside the ring, Hernandez delivers a devastating backbreaker to Fenix for a 2 count.Homicide throws Pentagon back inside the ring and Hernandez delivers a senton drop on to him, followed by a chin lock. Hernandez tags in Homicide and they attempt a double team move on Pentagon Jr., however, he reverses with some hard kicks and tags in Fenix. Fenix comes in hot with a soaring headbutt of the top rope on to Homicide and a soaring headbutt off the middle rope to Hernandez. The crowd goes wild for the Lucha Bros. King tries to get involved with the match but Fenix retaliates, bouncing from rope to rope and performing a flying moonsault to the outside. It was a thing of beauty!Hernandez responds by slingshotting himself off the ropes and diving on top of all 4 men! Back inside the ring, the OGz are teaming up and striking down Pentagon Jr. Pentagon gets irish whipped into the corner and is trapped on the mat with more hard blows. Homicide turns his attention to Fenix and delivers a double verticle suplex. Hernandez delivers a sit-out powerbomb to Fenix and attempts a pin, only to be broken up by Pentagon Jr.

