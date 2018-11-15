Impact Wrestling Live Ongoing Recap

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling on POP, which will begin at 10pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.





It's bound to be an exciting night of action with Johnny Impact facing Matt Sydal in a non-title match, Brian Cage defending his X-Division Championship against Sami Callihan, and 'The Undeniable' Tessa Blanchard being featured in singles action.The show begins with a video package highlighting last week's Final Hour episode of Impact Wrestling. Tessa Blanchard is out to start out the evening!The match begins with Blanchard taking over Lyn in the corner. They repeat a similar sequence but Ray reverses Tessa in the corner. Ray Lyn follows it up with multiple kicks to the legs, abdomen, and face of Tessa Blanchard. Tessa comes back with a forearm on the ropes and stays on Lyn with some clubby blows. A huge press slam in to a facebreaker from Tessa to Lyn. Tessa with a beautiful cutter. She gets in the face of the referee some while she stomps on Lyn. In the corner, Ray reverses Tessa and hits a stiff knee on Blanchard's chin. Ray uses a flying hurrincanrana and a dropkick to continue attacking Tessa. Another kick to Blanchard's face but Tessa reverses and takes back control of the match. Tessa picks up Lyn by her hair and delivers more clubby blows to the back. She uses the ropes as an advantage to choke Ray. Blanchard with a picture-perfect turnbuckle powerbomb and a buzzsaw ddt to get the 1-2-3.



Winner: Tessa Blanchard



Tessa gets on the mic and calls out Taya Valkyrie, saying Taya calls her every name in the book and comes up with every excuse as to why she's not Knockouts Champion. Tessa says to put it simply, she is the Knockouts champion because she is better than Taya! She says that Valkyrie is only popular because of her relationship with Johnny Impact. This causes Taya to run out and scare Tessa down the ramp. She says that she is indeed Johnny's wife but she's also Wera Loca. Taya says that their Knockouts Title rematch will take place at Impact Homecoming.



A backstage segment airs of Kevin Matthews telling Fallah Bahh that they'll face LAX tonight to impress Scarlett Bordeaux.



Back from commercial, a segment that parodies That 70's Show promotes the arrival of "The Rascals".



Kevin Matthews and Fallah Bahh vs. LAX (Ortiz and Santana)



The match begins with Fallah Bahh and Santana reversing one another's wrist locks and sharing control. Santana bounced off the ropes and gets hit with a shoulder tackle and a "NO NO NO!" from Bahh. Fallah chops him down and taunts him some more. Ortiz yells "Knock him off his feet!" to Santana but Fallah stops the momentum and knocks Santana back down with a shoulder tackle. Santana uses a springboard armdrag to regain some control but Fallah delivers multiple armdrags of his own. Santana with a stiff kick to Bahh's abdomen. Santana tries a sunset flip but can't get him over. Santana attempts a standing moonsault but Fallah moves out of the way.



Santana goes for a handshake and Fallah returns the gesture, but Santana uses it to enziguri Fallah down. Ortiz tags in and they team up to do a double stomp to Bahh's arm. Fallah tries to reverse LAX but they throw him to the outside. Bahh is still able to take control and kicks Ortiz directly in the head. KM comes in with a body slam and a standing elbow srop to Ortiz's heart. Fallah Bahh with the steamroller! KM does the same! KM tags Fallah Bahh back in and they maintain control with multiple strikes to Ortiz's head. Bahh tags KM back in the ring but Ortiz is able to reverse both teammates with an elbow and a flying dropkick. Ortiz tags in Santana but he's caught when he attempts a crossbody tackle on KM. KM tries another slam but Santana reverses and delivers a few kicks to KM's head before a flying senton splash. 2 Count!. Ortiz tags in and LAX tries a double suplex on KM, only to be bamboozled and double suplexed by KM. Fallah Bahh tags back in and delivers a double crossbody to both of LAX. He splashes LAX in their respective corners until they collapse and he uses his backside to splash LAX. Fallah uses a samoan drop for a close 2 count on Santana! Fallah goes for a splash off the ropes but LAX gets out of the predicament and send Fallah to the outside. They're able to best KM and use a springboard lionsault for the 1-2-3!





Backstage, we see a new Knockout, Heather Monroe, talking about her debut against Su Yung tonight. Kiera Hogan walks up to warn Monroe about how dangerous Su Yung is. She reminds Heather of all the Knockouts that have fallen victim to Su.Back from commercial, Ortiz is giving Santana a hard time about Fallah Bahh's control of their match. Ortiz says he's just looking out for Santana. They bring up how the OGz have been silent recently and Konnan says that the Lucha Bros. have gotten rid of them. They say they should keep the titles in the family and challenge the Lucha Bros. to a tag team title match. Konnan advises LAX that this isn't the right time.Again backstage, Matt Sydal is telling Ethan Page that they needs to follow the signs to separate themselves from the pack. They promote Sydal and Johnny Impact's match for later tonight. Matt says he uses his 3rd eye to see right through Johnny.Back from commercial, The Desi Hit Squad is laying by the pool and discussing all of the amazing food they've had in Vegas. They talk about Thanksgiving and Gama talks about how little America has to be thankful for. Gama says he'll show up next week on Impact to ruin Thanksgiving!Ethan Page comes out and talks about how he's finally gotten rid of Abyss and how the lawsuit was all a ploy to get to him. He says it's because 'he's the last of a dying breed', meaning that he's the only legitimate wrestler that's able to captivate an audience without putting his body at risk. He says that this whole scheme was to get rid of the stunts and put the focus on Eli Drake. Tommy Dreamer comes out!

