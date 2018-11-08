Interesting Survivor Series Tweets From Rusev And Lana, WWE NXT UK GM To Make Announcement, Tryouts

- WWE posted this video of Ukrainian indie wrestler Sergii Shykin showing off his impressive breakdancing moves at the recent WWE tryouts in Cologne, Germany.
- Next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode will feature a major announcement from NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint.
- Rusev and Lana had a few interesting tweets on not making the WWE Survivor Series teams this week, as seen below. Rusev also posted a tweet on going to "restart" in WWE developmental. You can see their tweets below:
Interesting i beat Bryan and Miz and yet they are captains and i can't even make the roster. NOT EVEN QUALIFYING MATCH!!!— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 7, 2018
Apparently the women are just picked with NO qualifying matches ? FAVORITISM! @RusevBUL & I will not be celebrating #RusevDay & #LanaDay at #SurvivorSeries #SDLIVE— CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) November 7, 2018
Time to Restart at developmental ???? #NXT #TakeOver #ThisPlaceWorks #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/lyZMisOlDl— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 7, 2018
I can do whatever i want , guy https://t.co/F39ZVq3wbY— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 7, 2018
It's facts , guy ..... not complaining https://t.co/gxIhWFjM45— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 7, 2018
You are my favorite... Lana is the beeest Lana number 1 https://t.co/pmi5gZ2K2c— Rusev (@RusevBUL) November 7, 2018