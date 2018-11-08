Wrestling Inc.

Interesting Survivor Series Tweets From Rusev And Lana, WWE NXT UK GM To Make Announcement, Tryouts

By Marc Middleton | November 08, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Ukrainian indie wrestler Sergii Shykin showing off his impressive breakdancing moves at the recent WWE tryouts in Cologne, Germany.

- Next Wednesday's WWE NXT UK episode will feature a major announcement from NXT UK General Manager Johnny Saint.

See Also
Rusev On If He's Frustrated With His Position In WWE

- Rusev and Lana had a few interesting tweets on not making the WWE Survivor Series teams this week, as seen below. Rusev also posted a tweet on going to "restart" in WWE developmental. You can see their tweets below:







Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Most Popular

Back To Top