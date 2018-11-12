Jason Jordan Finally Returning To Action For WWE?, Stolen Submissions (Video), Disco Inferno

- Above is a new WWE Top 10 video, featuring stolen submission finishers.

- Former WCW TV Champion Disco Inferno turns 50 years old today while former WWE star Lena Yada turns 40 and former ECW star Elektra turns 48. Also, today would have been the 39th birthday of WWE Tough Enough winner Matt Cappotelli, who passed away earlier this year on June 29 after a battle with brain cancer.

- It sounds like Jason Jordan is getting closer to returning to WWE action. Jordan was pulled from the ring earlier this year due to a neck injury but it was reported that he would have been back in action by now. It was later reported that WWE doctors would not clear Jordan as the injury was much worse than originally believed. Jordan tweeted the following message on Sunday and seems optimistic: