JBL Admits WWE Stars Are Micromanaged, Tells Dean Ambrose Story On Standing Out To Vince McMahon

As previously noted, WWE Legend JBL, also known as John 'Bradshaw' Layfield, was a guest on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, also known as Bully Ray. Among many other things, JBL talked about whether the current crop of WWE Superstars is micromanaged. Also, JBL shared his thoughts on what current pro wrestlers he would like to wrestle.

When asked whether WWE performers today are micromanaged, JBL responded in the affirmative, but indicated that there is a great opportunity for talent who are not just happy to have a job, as fewer WWE Superstars are trying to stand out from the crowd than in 'The Attitude Era'.

"Look, my understanding, and I haven't been around the locker room for over a year, and when I was there as an announcer, I wasn't in there in the locker room." JBL explained, "I was busy with notes and trying to figure out what's going on with matches, so I don't have a good feeling of what's going on in the locker room. I'm not sure it's even fair for me to answer, but I'll do my best to answer the question.

"I think they are micromanaged a bit, but I think if guys want to do something to get over, look at Dean Ambrose. I remember Dean Ambrose would do all kinds of crazy stuff off script and do all kinds of mannerisms. And he came back one time and Vince [McMahon] goes, 'show some personality!' It was a joke, tongue-in-cheek. Vince loved it, so I think there's an opportunity to stand out. There may even be an opportunity more to stand out now than even with us because all of us tried to. Now, you have guys that are just happy to have a job, from my understanding. A lot of them, some of them, not so. And they're just conforming to the cookie cutter mold that they were given, but some guys always did that. Back in the 90s, you had guys that were just happy to be there. They would not do anything out of the norm and they'd be around for a while and then, they'd be gone."

According to JBL, he would have liked to have worked Cody [Rhodes], Randy Orton, and The Bar.

"A couple of years ago when Cody Rhodes was there, I kind of wanted to do something with Cody just because I like Cody! I thought he was okay. Now, I would probably not do something outside of WWE, but if you talk about WWE, there are some guys there that are just some fantastic workers. I tag teamed with Randy's dad, Bob Orton. I've always wanted to have a program with Randy." JBL added, "of the current generation there are a lot of great stars out there. I could imagine APA or the Dudleys versus Sheamus and Cesaro. I think that'd be a lot of fun."

