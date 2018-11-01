JBL Names The Best Heels In WWE Today

As previously noted, WWE Legend JBL, also known as John 'Bradshaw' Layfield, was a guest on Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca and WWE Hall Of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, also known as Bully Ray. During the interview, JBL offered advice to WWE Superstars trying to get over as heels. JBL shared his thoughts on the best heels of all time as well as good heels in WWE today.

According to JBL, WWE Superstars need to stay in character to truly get over.

"I think it'd be easier now than ever, but the guys have got to stay in character." JBL elaborated, "we stayed in character 24/7. People would think you're a horrible person, but you don't want to see a guy at the airport, and smile, and be friendly. Look, this is an old school mentality. I get that. People don't like it anymore, but it's what we did and you didn't want them coming to the arena and saying, 'hey, I met that guy - he's actually a really good guy,' and tell everyone around him because that's what they'll do. You want people to think you're this bad guy. You live this character 24/7.

"I would see these guys trying to be heels and right after some dastardly deed on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown, they quote a bible verse and say how great it is to help people on social media. You're killing yourself because these same people who follow you on social media are the same one that watch you on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, and they're the ones out there saying, 'you know, he's really a good guy; I like him; he's a good heel.' If somebody tells you, 'you're a good heel,' you have failed miserably. If you're selling t-shirts as a heel, you're selling them, then you've failed miserably. If you have a heel section, then you've failed miserably. You want to be the most socially [unredeeming] person when you walk out there."

In JBL's expert opinion, WWE Hall Of Famer 'Rowdy' Roddy Piper and Fit Finlay are the best heels of all time.

"Oh yeah, I think Piper, to me, was the greatest heel of all time, most likely, I think, now, that being said, in mainstream. I think Fit Finlay was the best heel I've ever seen and there was no question about that. Fit Finlay, when he was in Europe, 20-something straight years of the same towns, the same territories, and he was still the top guy when he left. I don't think people realize how good Fit Finlay was." JBL reflected, "he was the best heel and probably the best worker I'd ever seen."

As for the best heels in the WWE today, JBL praised SmackDown Live's Randy Orton and The Miz as great pro wrestling villains.

"Look, I think Randy Orton, he has obviously been around a long time, but I think Randy Orton can be a terrific heel." JBL continued, "I think The Miz can be a terrific heel. Miz enjoys being a heel and I think he's actually very good at it. People look at him and want to hate him. That's what you want. Someone mentioned to me at FOX, 'what a wonderful guy,' but on air he comes across as a guy, you just want to punch him. That's what a heel is."



Watch the interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Busted Open Radio