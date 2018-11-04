Jeff Cobb On If He's Interested In Working For WWE, Which Superstars He'd Like To Wrestle

ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb was recently a guest on The Jim Ross Report with WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross. Among many other things, Cobb talked about whether he would like to work for WWE and which WWE Superstars he would like to face in the squared circle.

According to Cobb, working for WWE is definitely on his bucket list and he admitted that he would be lying if he said he did not want to work for WWE one day.

"I'd be lying if I said I never wanted to go there." Cobb explained, "I'll date myself, but WWF is the reason why I fell in love with pro wrestling, so I'd be a liar if I'd said, 'no, I never want to go there.' I would love to go there. Again, like, that's the ultimate test right there. And, I think, again, getting out of the comfort zone, going to a huge global company like that would definitely be on my bucket list."

See Also Jeff Cobb Reveals When He Is Done With Lucha Underground, If He Is Interested In Signing With WWE

When asked which WWE Superstars Cobb would like to work, the former Lucha Underground Champion named Samoa Joe and Cesaro.

"I would definitely love to wrestle with Samoa Joe." Cobb continued, "I think that would be a fun time. I get that comparison a lot on the independents. I would also love to wrestle Cesaro. I think he's super talented. He's just really good and I would love to have that match with him."

Check out the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Jim Ross Report