Jeff Cobb Reveals Who He Wants To Wrestle In 2019

Jeff Cobb spoke to Newsarama about the difficulty with wrestling as Matanza for Lucha Underground, his 2019 goals and who he wants to get in the ring with next year. You can read highlights from the interview below:

About switching back and forth to his character Matanza for Lucha Underground:

"Pretty much just getting comfortable working with the mask. We'd tape for a few months then travel again and getting back to that was rough at times. It was fine though, but the breathing was difficult to adjust to after so long."

Who he would like to face in 2019:

"Obviously, Kenny Omega. Maybe, Cody. Those are two guys I'd love to get in the ring with."

What goals he has for 2019:

"Definitely one goal would be to be on the [ROH/NJPW] Supercard show during WrestleMania weekend. You can wrestle in arenas across the country, but the Garden is the Mecca. I'm about to be in more New Japan tours and yeah, would love to be in the G1 [Climax]."

Cobb also talked about teaming with Jay Lethal and wanting a role on Fox's Lucifer. You can read the whole interview here.