Jeff Cobb Says He Will Be With ROH For "The Foreseeable Future"

Current and defending ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb spoke with WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross on The Jim Ross Report. Among many other pro wrestling topics, Cobb talked about his experiences with NJPW and ROH.

According to Cobb, NJPW has exceeded his expectations and everyone is on the same page backstage.

"Just working with New Japan in general, it has been above and beyond what I thought it was going to be. Like, I've heard stories about how great it is and having the opportunity to be there, it has surpassed it by times a million. And I just love being there. The fans are great; the company is great; the employees are great; the wrestlers are great. The food's great! So everything is wonderful there." Cobb continued, "I think it's even the same in the Ring Of Honor locker room. Like, I just think everyone's on the same page and everybody's onboard the same boat to steer New Japan in the correct direction, and Ring Of Honor, and whatnot. Because everybody's onboard, everybody is on the same page, they know what's going on and it's got the greater good of the company, so I just like that. There [are] no egos, so that's always a plus."

On the subject of ROH, Cobb shared that he has enjoyed his time with ROH so far. 'Mr. Athletic' went on to say that he will be with ROH for the "foreseeable future".

"My time at Ring Of Honor has been fantastic! Every taping that I've done, every live show, live event, that I've done, every pay-per-view that I've made an appearance in, I've had a blast. Like, all the dudes in the back are great, from the top to the bottom, everybody has just been awesome. Like, the staff [has] been cool, the booker's cool, [ROH COO] Joe Koff has been super nice to me." Cobb added, "it [has] been a great time back there and I'll be with Ring Of Honor for the foreseeable future."

If you use any of the quotations that appear in this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Jim Ross Report

Source: The Jim Ross Report