Jeff Hardy Cooks With Cathy Kelley (Video), Lio Rush's Undefeated Streak Comes To End, Total Divas

- As seen above, Jeff Hardy is featured in the second episode of Cathy Kelley's new Talking Snack cooking series.

- There will be no Total Divas episode next Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. The season finale will air on November 28.

- Lio Rush's undefeated streak on WWE 205 Live ended last night with a main event loss to Cedric Alexander. Below is video from that match: