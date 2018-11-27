Jeff Hardy Promises Unpredictable SmackDown Segment & Talks WWE Future, WWE On The Usos Vs. The Bar

- As noted, tonight's WWE SmackDown will feature a segment with Jeff Hardy celebrating his 20th anniversary with the company. The Hardy Boys made their official debut back in 1998. Above is new video of Mike Rome talking to Hardy while backstage at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota today.

"I'm nervous, you know. It's very surreal. It's been 20 years, half of my life I've been a part of the WWE and this wild universe. So, it's crazy that we're celebrating my story tonight," Hardy said.

Rome asked Hardy about possible surprises and what we can expect tonight. Hardy said, "One thing I've always been known for is unpredictability. So, I'm guaranteeing you it's going to be the most unpredictable celebration in SmackDown history. So, we'll see what happens."

Hardy also commented on possibly working for the company for another 20 years when Rome asked what's next from him. Hardy said, "Oh gosh, I'm just going to try to continue to do what I do every night and entertain the Jeff Hardy fans, paint my face to my best abilities. Who knows what the next 20 years will bring?"

See Also Matt Hardy Reminisces About His WWE ECW Title Run, Recalls Funny Justin Gabriel Story

- WWE has updated their preview for tonight's non-title match between The Usos and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar to include the Open Challenge that was issued earlier today by Sheamus and Cesaro. As noted, WWE announced the match earlier today but The Bar would then issue the Open Challenge via Twitter. The Usos accepted the challenge this evening.