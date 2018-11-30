Jerry Jarrett Thinks He Has Heat With Kane Despite Introducing Him To Vince McMahon

Before signing with WWE, Kane competed for Jerry Jarrett's USWA promotion under the ring name Doomsday, and also won the USWA Heavyweight championship during his time with the promotion. Jarrett recently talked to The Hannibal TV about his relationship with Kane, and said that the former WWE Champion may have some unresolved issues with him.

"Kane has been a little bit of a disappointment", Jerry revealed, "Because I saw him when I was up for the Hall of Fame. And maybe he didn't see me, but I thought he did because I waved at him and said, 'Hello Glenn!' Then when he was running for the mayor of Knoxville, I sent him a little tweet and said, 'Glenn, it's your old buddy', and he didn't answer back. So I don't know what that situation was, but I would think he wouldn't forget that his mother used to call me twice a week and say, 'Do you think Glenn's wasting his time? Will he ever make any money in this business?' I said, 'Yes ma'am, I think he will. (You) just got to wait for your opportunity.'"

Jarrett added that he first introduced Kane to Vince McMahon.

"I don't think he has forgotten that I'm the one that flew him to New York and introduced him to Vince McMahon," Jarrett noted. "Maybe… I just, I don't know. All I can go by is the way he has acted, and if I see Sting or Scott Hall, they will run through the crowd to hug my neck. So there's some big difference."

