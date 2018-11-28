Jesse Ventura On Why "Donald Trump Doesn't Stand A Chance" If He Accepts Offer To Run For President

Jesse Ventura is known for creating a buzz wherever he goes. The former Governor of Minnesota and WWE Hall of Famer loves talking about pro wrestling and politics.

Speaking to TMZ, "The Body" talked about a variety of topics, including WrestleMania possibly heading to Minnesota. Just like the rest of the country, however, politics has been his main focus. He has even been the focus of a Presidential run in 2020.

"I'm being pressured right now from the Green Party," Ventura stated. "I'm big into cannabis legalization, also into alternative energy. We need to get away from fossil fuels, we got to go to the sun. It's time."

If Ventura was to run, it would most likely be against another Hall of Famer and the current President, Donald Trump. Although he is unsure what his future holds, Ventura believes it will be an easy victory if he faced Trump.

"I haven't made a decision yet because it's a long time off. But if I do do it, Trump will not have a chance," Ventura continued. "For one, Trump knows wrestling, he participated in two WrestleMania's. He knows he can never outtalk a wrestler and he knows I'm the greatest talker wrestling's ever had. So if I go for it he's history and he knows it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Sources: TMZ, TMZ