Joey Ryan Provides Update On Injury

Earlier this month, Joey Ryan was slated to team with Swoggle at an MLW FUSION TV taping in Chicago against The Dirty Blondes. He was able to compete, but didn't use his injured left arm, which was in a sling the entire bout.

Following the match, Ryan removed his sling and showed the crowd his heavily bruised upper left arm. He then confessed it would most likely require surgery and didn't know how long he'd be out of action.

Earlier today, Ryan posted an updated about his injury on Instagram and he will indeed need surgery:

"The MRI revealed that I have an acute tear of the left pectoral major, including a high-grade tear of the clavicular head at the myotendinous junction and a high-grade intratendinous tear of the sternal head with retraction and hemorrhage into the muscle belly. Disorganized fibers of the muscle-tender tear identified within the deltiopectoral groove. The doctor is recommending surgery and I'm to call the surgeon on Monday or Tuesday to set up an appointment to see them. A timetable on recovery will be determined by the surgeon."

See Also Joey Ryan Reveals Serious Injury At MLW Chicago TV Tapings (Photo)

Debuting back in 2000, the well-traveled indie wrestler is a one-time PWG World Champion and four-time PWG World Tag Team Champion. He has also made regular appearances on Lucha Underground over the last couple seasons. We at Wrestling Inc. wish him a speedy recovery!