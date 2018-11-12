John Cena On New Bumblebee Poster (Photo), Zack Ryder And Curt Hawkins Team Up On Main Event, MMC

- As noted, WWE has announced that the winners of the Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 will receive the 30th entry in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches in January 2019 and they will receive an all-expenses paid vacation anywhere in the world. The finals take place at TLC on December 16. MMC pre-show hosts Kayla Braxton and Vic Joseph go over the big news in this new backstage video.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Kansas City to air on this week's Main Event episode:

* Dana Brooke vs. Alicia Fox

* Apollo Crews and Tyler Breeze vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- John Cena has revealed the poster for the "Bumblebee" Transformers-spinoff movie that hits theaters on Friday, December 21. Cena stars as Burns, a Sector 7 agent.