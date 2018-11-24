John Cena Talks Equality & Diversity In America, "Proudly American" & His SKYY Vodka Campaign, More

John Cena recently spoke with Business Insider to promote the wacky new SKYY Vodka advertising campaign he's starring in. You can see his SKYY commercial above, their "Pledge" promo with Cena below along with interview highlights and the full interview at this link.

Below are highlights from the interview:

Believing any person in the United States is entitled to equality and not being interested in debating that right:

"You can argue anything. And you can use political rhetoric to pull anything into your gravity if you want. But if people care to politicize [diversity], which is written into the very fiber of what the United States of America stands for, if they want to make an argument out of it, then I don't want to be a part of that argument."

Why he was drawn to the new SKYY campaign and an how he defines American patriotism as an embrace of diversity:

"I was really drawn to the fact that it was titled 'Proudly American.' I am a proud patriot, and I think a patriot first, above all. I think it's a message that's not only good now, but it's good anytime and anywhere. I think, no matter what the situation — if it's hard political times or if it's everybody playing nice together — the message of embracing diversity is important every single day, no matter where you are on your history timeline."

People "missing the message" by criticizing his role in the SKYY campaign:

"If someone criticizes my race or my sexual orientation and their comment is that I'm now allowed to embrace diversity, that's very closed-minded. Because if you do that, you essentially aren't diverse... That's something I thoroughly don't agree with."

Diversity and inclusivity in America:

"I'm very, extremely happy that not only is the entertainment industry moving that way [towards diversity and inclusivity], but America is moving that way. One could speculate that the reason for all the political tension is that America is, once again, going through a giant phase of change, and I think we're going to come out great. I think it's going to be a wonderful thing. It's just not without its bumps and bruises."