John Cena's WWE RAW TV Return Announced, Cena Booked For Several More WWE Live Events

As noted earlier this week, John Cena is set to make his return to the WWE ring at live events in December. Cena was advertised for the December 26 RAW live event at Madison Square Garden, the December 27 SmackDown live event on Long Island, the December 28 SmackDown live event in Baltimore and the December 30 SmackDown live event in Tampa.

WWE announced today that Cena is scheduled for several more RAW and SmackDown live events in December and January. Cena is also scheduled to make his RAW TV return on January 7, 2019 in Orlando.

Below is the full announcement on Cena's return: