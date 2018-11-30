Jonny Fairplay On What AJ Styles Said About Brock Lesnar After Their 2017 WWE Survivor Series Match

Former Survivor icon and TNA star Jonny Fairplay was a recent guest on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. Among the various topics discussed was the Survivor Series match last year between Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles. The match was scheduled to occur again this year, but Daniel Bryan won the WWE Championship from Styles on the go-home SmackDown Live right before the pay-per-view, which changed the match to Lesnar vs. Bryan.

As fans witnessed during the match between Lesnar and Bryan, along with the majority of Lesnar matches, the string of suplexes can look very dangerous when executed on his opponents. However, according to what Styles told Fairplay, it looks worse than it feels.

"I saw AJ [Styles] almost a year ago," said Fairplay. "They did the big Starrcade thing in Greensboro last year. And it was right after Survivor Series, [and] I was just like, you know, 'hey, I don't like you being roughed up by Brock [Lesnar].' And he goes, 'that's a night off. Brock's stuff just looks good, it don't hurt. [It's] great!'"

Fairplay and Styles have history together in the pro wrestling business, as they were in a feud in early 2004. Fairplay even brought in Lex Luger on the February 25, 2004 episode, costing Styles a match against Abyss. As a result of the victory, Abyss became the sole owner of the NWA Tag Team Championships.

Regarding Lesnar, Fairplay believes that he has the "best facials in the history of professional wrestling."

"I think when he's happy, you see happy. When he's mad, you see mad. When he's stunned, you see stunned," said Fairplay. "I just think that he says so much with his face, that if you're an opponent of Brock Lesnar, it's not like you have to do 800 moves in your match. You can honestly have a match with like 10 moves total, and it could be a 15-minute match."

Fairplay added that Styles told him that he loved his match against Lesnar at Survivor Series, and he "[wishes] he could wrestle Brock a hundred more times."

You can hear the full interview below.

Source: Pancakes and Powerslams