Kairi Sane Suffering From Hand, Foot And Mouth Disease

When Kairi Sane lost the NXT Women's Championship to Shayna Baszler at WWE Evolution, many expected her to be called up to the main roster. That theory only grew when she lost to Shayna in a rematch at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. If anything, she would team up with Dakota Kai and Io Shirai against Shayna, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir before getting the call. Unfortunately, she won't be doing much for the next few days/weeks.

It was revealed on her Twitter account that Sane is suffering from Hand, Foot and Mouth disease. This is something that children normally get, which confused Kairi when she made the announcement on Twitter.

?????????????????????????…Ouch

????????????????????????????????????Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease?????5???????????????????????

?????????????????????????????? — KAIRI SANE?? (@KairiSaneWWE) November 27, 2018

Translating the tweet from Japanese resulted in this posting:

"The fever has gone down, but now my hands, feet and mouth have a mysterious eczema... Ouch you go to the hospital with it? ????(even in the United States, hand, Foot and Mouth Disease) It is a disease that infants under 5 years old have been examined, ??????? why did the virus enter my body by mistake? ?? lol"

There is no known cure but getting some rest usually helps, depending on the severity of it. If anything, Kairi should be back on her feet in no time.