Kazuchika Okada And Hiroshi Tanahashi To Team Up For The First Time

Since 2012, one of pro wrestling's premier feuds has been Hiroshi Tanahashi v. Kazuchika Okada. The two have fought for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship many times, main eventing multiple Wrestle Kingdom's. Their matches legendary, the two have always been connected to one another. Now, they will be connected in another way.

For the first time, the two will be teaming up to take on a common enemy in Jay White. They will be competing in two matches during the World Tag League tournament. On November 29, they will team with Kushida to face White, Bad Luck Fale and Taiji Ishimori. The next day the trio will team with Rocky Romero to face the three Bullet Club members plus Okada's former mentor Gedo. Both matches will be available to watch live and on-demand on NJPW World.

It wasn't long ago went Gedo betrayed his Chaos teammate Okada and joined the new Bullet Club. Tanahashi came to the rescue of Okada after a beatdown initiated by White, who both have had problems with. Combined, Okada and Tanahashi have held the IWGP Heavyweight Title eleven times.

See Also Kazuchika Okada Reveals His Top Three Wrestlers In The World

Okada is scheduled to face White at Wrestle Kingdom 13 while Tanahashi, the 2018 G1 Climax winner, will face Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Title. Wrestle Kingdom 13 tales place January 4, 2019 inside the Tokyo Dome.