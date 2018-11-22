Wrestling Inc.

Keith Lee And Lars Sullivan Get Physical (Videos), Tommaso Ciampa On Being The Best, War Games

By Marc Middleton | November 22, 2018

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw Lars Sullivan defeat enhancement talent Keita Murray while Keith Lee defeated enhancement talent Fidel Bravo. Lee and Sullivan ended up getting physical after the win over Murray. Above and below are videos.

- Below is a special look back at Saturday's War Games main event from the "Takeover: War Games II" show from the Staples Center in Los Angeles:

- NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa continues to tweet about how he's the MVP coming out of WWE Survivor Series weekend. He tweeted the following:



