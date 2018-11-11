Wrestling Inc.

Kenny Omega Hypes NJPW Lion's Break Project 1 And Day Two Results, Hilarious Young Bucks Fan Photo

By Kellie Haulotte | November 11, 2018

- Above is a video of Kenny Omega and other NJPW stars hyping NJPW Lion's Break Project 1 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

- Here are today's results from day two of NJPW Lion Break's Project 1:

* ACH defeated Karl Fredericks
* Justin Thunder Liger defeated Clark Connors
* Ryusuke Taguchi and Jeff Cobb defeated Rocky Romero and Hirooki Goto
* Kenny Omega defeated David Finley


- For those who could use a laugh will like what Matt Jackson shared on his Twitter. The photo happened during at a ROH fan signing from this weekend. If you are wondering why Nick Jackson is frowning, well, he hates being the "Luigi" of the Young Bucks, a reoccurring joke from the Being the Elite series.


