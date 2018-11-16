Kenny Omega Vs. Okada Rivalry, Wrestle Kingdom 13 Tickets Selling Quick, Okada - Floss Dance (Video)

- The video above is about one of the greatest wrestling feuds: IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada. The two have a long history together like when Omega finally beat the Rainmaker and won the IWGP Heavyweight title on June 9, 2018, during NJPW's Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-jo Hall. For NPJW's Wrestling Kingdom 13, Omega will be going against Hiroshi Tanahashi with the IWGP Heavyweight title on the line while Okada will be going against Jay White, so it'll be interesting when these two are back wrestling each other again!

- Wrestling Kingdom 13 in Tokyo Dome has been selling seats fast, the Royal Seats, Arena A, Arena B, and Balcony Stand are all currently sold out. The event is on January 4, 2019 and NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton tweeted about the news and telling people to get their tickets fast:

Floor seats and the new balcony tier are sold out for #njwk13 . Get the better tiers while you still can! https://t.co/JZFEdnuixN — chris charlton (@reasonjp) November 16, 2018

- While Okada had some of the best feuds in NJPW and is going against Jay White in Wrestling Kingdom 13, he's also now learning how to floss dance. Okada shared himself doing the floss dance with the comment "Will Ospreay is my dance teacher." You can watch the video below because it's something you don't want to miss: