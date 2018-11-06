Kevin Owens Wonders If His Best WWE Days Are Behind Him Following Vince McMahon Angle

Kevin Owens is currently on the shelf following knee surgery, but before that he was part of one of the most memorable segments in SmackDown history. Prior to joining Raw earlier this year, Owens was a fixture on SmackDown and was involved in a heated feud with the McMahons, including Vince himself.

During a SmackDown episode Owens attacked Vince, busted him open and delivered a frog splash to the 72-year-old WWE owner. It was the first time in years that Vince was involved in a physical altercation and Owens reflected on that angle on Inside the Ropes.

"It was really surreal. I don't know if I'll ever reach that kind of moment again," Owens admitted. "Sometimes I wonder, I've been here for three years and I've done so much. I've lived so many incredible things, that moment with Vince probably being the pinnacle of it, along with [winning] the Universal Title.

"Sometimes I wonder if this is as good as it gets for me. I hope not and I don't plan on it being that way, but's it's gonna be hard to top."

Owens knows that it meant a lot for the Chairman of the Board to handpick him as the one who he wanted to get over. That could have very well been the last bump that Vince McMahon ever takes (outside of Stone Cold Stunners at WWE anniversary shows).

That angle furthered the feud between Owens and the McMahons and KO took on Shane at Hell in a Cell just weeks after. Owens defeated Shane and then Shane, and Daniel Bryan, got revenge by beating Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 34.

