Kurt Angle Hypes Jason Jordan's WWE Ring Return, Fans On Braun Strowman - Baron Corbin, The Marine 6

- WWE Studios' "The Marine 6: Close Quarters" with The Miz, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch is now available on Blu-ray and Digital platforms. Above is a new trailer for the film.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Braun Strowman will be able to keep his hands off Acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin until after Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view. As of this writing, 61% voted no.

See Also Author Reveals Who Was Scheduled To Win Jason Jordan Vs. Kurt Angle Planned WrestleMania Match

- We noted on Monday how a very optimistic Jason Jordan indicated he was making progress towards his ring return. Jordan has been out of action for months with a neck injury, which was discovered to be much worse than originally expected. It looks like Jordan was backstage for this week's RAW in Kansas City as his "dad" Kurt Angle wrote on Instagram about his return. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote the following:

It was great to see my "son" Jason today. He WILL be back!!! #itstrue #wwe #wrestling #fatherandson