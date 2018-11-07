Kurt Angle Thinks Ronda Rousey Will Be Better Known For Her WWE Career Than UFC

Kurt Angle has wrestled sporadically on WWE programming this past year. One of his matches involved the in-ring debut of Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34. Facing off against Stephanie MacMahon and Triple H, the intergender match had one goal; to showcase Ronda's skills.

Speaking to Sam Roberts at Ringside Collectibles' Ringside Fest, Kurt praised the former UFC Bantamweight Champion's performance in her debut match back in April.

"I think Ronda exceeded expectations from everybody," Angle said. "She did her homework. You can't lie to anyone, Ronda was new to WWE at the time. She had very little experience but what she did at WrestleMania was unbelievable; she stole the show. I knew before we went in there (the ring), Triple H and I knew she should be the focus. If you watch that match, the focus is really on Ronda. That is what we had to do in order to get her to be where she is right now. She did a really great job."

After winning an Olympic medal, Kurt gave pro wrestling a shot. In just a short period of time he ended up becoming one of the most decorated stars in the sport. He see's the same potential with Ronda Rousey.

"I can't believe how well, how quickly she adapted to it," Angle continued. "I felt like it was me. A couple of weeks ago, she cut a promo (on Nikki Bella) in the ring and I was thinking that she was getting it way too quickly. This girl has been the best in judo, the best in the UFC but I think this is her thing. I think the WWE is the thing she'll be the most known for. If healthy, another six-ten years, this will be her legacy."

Ronda will return to action when she faces Becky Lynch in a champion v. champion match at Survivor Series on November 18.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ringside Collectibles with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Ringside Collectibles

Daniel Yanofsky contributed to this article.